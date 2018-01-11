Seedy vampire RPG Vampyr is getting a deep-dive video series

Vampyr is a narrative-driven RPG about vampires from Life is Strange creator Dontnod. As game director Philippe Moreau told us last summer, it's built around player choice and the conflict between protagonist Jonathan Reid's duty as a doctor and his blood-sucking nature. Ahead of Vampyr's delayed release, Dontnod plans on exploring these and other themes in a video series appropriately titled "Dontnod presents Vampyr."

According to the teaser video released today, the series will consist of four five-minute episodes. "In each 5-minute episode, the French developer invites fans into the heart of their Parisian studio to unveil exclusive new gameplay footage accompanied with deep insight into their creative process, beginning with Episode I: Making Monsters on January 18," an announcement reads.

The first episode is about Dontnod's "signature identity" and the reasoning behind Jonathan's internal conflict and how it manifests in-game. "Every killing has consequences, and it’s up to players to balance their need to feed and grow stronger, with the rapidly deteriorating city of London," Dontnod teases.

