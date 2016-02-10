Hear about Divinity: Original Sin 2 on-stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

Special Guest

Swen Vincke has harboured dreams of a couch co-op cRPG since the early '90s. With Original Sin, he made them a reality.

Larian's escape from the publishing cycle in favour of crowdfunding and Early Access nearly broke the studio, but the team refused to let Divinity: Original Sin go until every last penny was spent on polishing it up and acting on player feedback. The result was the deepest, systems-driven cRPG to rise from the genre's revival, in which you can just as well smash in a door as faff about picking the lock. And still they polish! Flush with success, Larian has launched into development of Original Sin 2, and you can hear all about how it's pushing the genre further than ever on-stage at the PC Gamer Weekender.

CEO Swen Vincke himself is popping over from Belgium to reveal more about Original Sin 2's progress and give us new insight into its development. He'll be joining a line-up of giants, including X-COM creator Julian Gollop, a wealth of pre-release games on the show floor, such as Dark Souls 3, Umbrella Corps and Worlds Adrift, and the best in PC gaming hardware.

The Weekender will be taking over the Old Truman Brewery in London from March 5-6, and the next 500 tickets are only £9.99. Book here! I'll be there, but don't let that put you off.