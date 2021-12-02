Secretlab announces gaming chair made specially for Lamborghini owners

I’m not sure about you, dear readers, but personally I think gaming chairs haven’t gone far enough. Sure they come in bright colours, look like they belong in race cars, and are covered in crystals. Some even give massages and may even be loaded up with sweet gamer RGB. You have to admit, it’s all just a bit weak.

Why even bother to have a racing car chair if it isn’t an actual racing car chair. You know? BMW gave us hope with their weird concept throne, but it probably won’t see the light of day. Thankfully Lamborghini isn’t about to let us down with their partnership with gaming chairmakers, Secretlab. The pair have banded together to design a limited edition gaming chair, called the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition. It doesn’t appear to have the cool and marvellously extra features like climate control of the BMW concept, but as a point in its corner, it probably will exist at some point.

It’s described as using the same Alcantra and carbon fibre as what can be found in a bonafide Lambo as well as having a “A concept design inspired by the pure emotion of the ride,”. I will let you know if we ever work out what that’s supposed to mean for a gaming chair. The line “made specially for Lamborghini owners” was dropped in the press release, so it’s unlikely I’d have the capacity to understand, or afford one of these anyway. If you think you could, you can register your interest in picking one up on the Secretlab site.

I’ll give it to them on aesthetics at least, it’s not a bad looking chair. The Alcantra looks soft and comfortable and the green trim on the grey plush has a certain gamer adjacent vibe to it. The Titan line of chairs has recently had an interesting redesign that gives it magnets to boot, but there’s no word as to whether these feature in this new limited chair.

Secretlab chairs are some of our favourites, topping our favourite gaming chairs listings. We really enjoyed the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 and Secretlab Titan Softweave in our recent reviews, so if these chairs don’t actually require Lamborghini ownership or wallet sizes they could be worth a look.