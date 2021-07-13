So that's what gaming chairs were missing: Swarovski Crystals

Gaming chair manufacturers have really been pushing the boat out lately. If BMW's concept wasn't enough, nor Cooler Master's gaming egg, Vertagear has teamed up with Swarovski to create a lavish gaming chair covered in Swarovski Crystals.

A crystal finish might not be for everyone, but I was expecting something plastered in gleaming glass from head to toe, when actually the Vertagear PL4500 Swarovski isn't that at all. The chair looks, for the most part, embroidered up the rear, with crystals where the lines of purple thread intersect. It's not all that different from the standard PL4500, really, albeit for the few flourishes and sparkling Vertagear logo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vertagear) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Vertagear)

From our small sample size in the office, it seems a moderately polarising chair. It's not something I'd buy, but I can see why people would, while Senior Hardware Ed. Alan Dexter remains totally unconvinced.

It's a bit of a mixed bag according to our 2019 review of the Vertagear PL4500, too. Benjamin Abbott writes at the time: "Rock-solid build-quality and excellent back support don’t distract from a large price tag and hard seat that grows uncomfortable over time."

The Swarovski look will cost you a little more than the standard fare. It's a $600 chair, which is over $100 more than the usual PL4500. Though that also comes with a 10-year warranty, which is right up there with the best gaming chairs around.

So is this gaming chair a fashion-forward fit or something of a swing and a miss? I rather like it, anyways, if only because it would be the perfect fit alongside G.Skill's Trident Z Royal RAM.