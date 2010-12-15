Scribblecraft pack turns Minecraft into sketchy work of art

The Scribblecraft mod retextures every surface in the game to bring a sketchy theme to Minecraft's blocky worlds. You'll find a video of the texture pack in action below, along with details on how to get hold of the mod.

Before the mod will run you'll need to install the HD texture fix . Then the Scribblecraft texture pack can be downloaded from the Minecraft forums . Here's a video showing what Minecraft looks like once the pack's been installed. Got any favourite Minecraft texture pack of your own?

[via RPS ]