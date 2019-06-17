Sci-fi tactical party game I Am Not a Monster is getting a full solo campaign

I Am Not a Monster is an XCOM-like tactical combat game with a Werewolf-style party game twist. Modeled after pulpy sci-fi from the '40s and '50s, it puts six players aboard a tourist starship that's been invaded by aliens who can take human form. The humans try to fight off the attack, but the situation is complicated by the fact that they can't tell who the aliens are. It was released last year as a multiplayer game, and publisher Alawar Premium announced today that a single-player mode called First Contact is on the way.

First Contact will feature eight unique characters, each "with their own story" to tell, and more than 30 levels to play through. More intriguingly, it also promises to reveal the true nature of the monsters, which to my reading suggests some kind of surprise twist (!) ahead, as famous space battle hero Captain Laser realizes that something isn't quite right.

"There’s something different about this battle, though; it just doesn’t feel the same to him; there is more than meets the eye," producer Stanislav Stepchenko said. "As the narrative continues, he will soon learn the true nature of these monsters, thus revealing hidden secrets about the other passengers."

A closed beta test will be held before the First Contact mode goes live—if you want to see what it's all about, you can sign up to take part at iamnotamonster.com.