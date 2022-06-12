Save humanity from an alien drug cartel in the new game from Justin Roiland's Squanch Games

By published

High On Life will be out later this year.

Audio player loading…

Squanch Games, the makers of Trover Saves the Universe, unveiled its next game during today's big Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: High On Life, a tale of a high-schooler with a talking gun who become an intergalactic bounty hunter following an alien invasion of Earth.

This is not your usual alien invasion: It is in fact an alien drug cartel, led by a goon named Garmantuous, who aims to enslave humanity and use them as a new drug—probably best not to think too much about how that works. To fight them off, players will work with (and, apparently, sometimes against) NPCs, collect upgrades, and assemble an arsenal of other weapons, which also talk, and have their own unique personalities and gameplay. Hunters will travel between planets to visit a range of "dynamic and changing worlds," filled with unusual fauna, "alien weirdos," and Hunter Challenges.

"We like to flex our creative muscles and try new things. If you look at our previous work, I think you'll pick up on that," Squanch studio director Mike Fridley said. "At the same time, Justin's unique comedic voice ties all of our games together. We want fans to be able to look at one of our games and immediately know that it's from Squanch. They know it'll be funny, but that it'll also be a great experience that's fun to play. High On Life is a first-person shooter, and we're taking what we love about that genre and pushing it in a really squanchy direction."

"I wanted to make games that I wanted to play, and that was the spark that sort of lit the fire of Squanch Games," said Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland, better known as the creator of Rick and Morty. "Then we shipped Trover, we shipped Accounting+, and now we're on this absolute dream game that we were kind of building towards this whole time."

High On Life is set to come out later this year on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments