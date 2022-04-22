Save $400 on this quality RTX 3060 HP Omen laptop

This HP Omen 15 laptop may sport some subtle looks, but peer beneath the dull grey exterior and there's a lot to love about this machine. Alongside the excellent RTX 3060, you'll find a quality AMD Ryzen CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD—making for a quality specification. The fact that it's enjoying a $400 saving on its normal retail price just sweetens the deal. You're getting a solid laptop for just $899.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is hooked up to a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The RTX 3060 is a great GPU for 1080p gaming and you'll be able to hit smooth frame rates at max settings, and even stand a chance of hitting that silky-smooth refresh rate in esports faves like CS:GO and Valorant. This is a great pairing of screen and GPU basically.

There are some great CPUs to be had in modern laptops, even at this affordable end of the spectrum, and that's a camp that the Ryzen 5 5600H happily fits into. This is a 6-core, 12-thread Zen 3 chip capable of boosting up to 4.2GHz under load, making it a great option for gaming, and it's no slouch at more number-crunching intensive tasks either.

It's usually at this point where I have to start talking about compromises, particularly when it comes to storage and RAM capacities, but not so here. HP has fitted out this machine well, with 16GB of DDR4-3200, in a 2x 8GB config for optimal memory throughput, plus you get a perfectly healthy 512GB NVMe SSD. You won't need to plan any upgrades for the foreseeable future with this machine.

HP Omen 15-en1097nr | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $899.99 at HP (save $400) This is a great saving on a quality spec. The RTX 3060 at the heart of this machine will have you gaming comfortably at 1080p using the top settings, while the AMD Ryzen 5600H CPU will keep it fed easily. With 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD by default, this machine will last you for years without needing to be upgraded.

Rounding out the specs, you'll find support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, as well as for 1Gb ethernet for speedy wired connections too. Bluetooth 5 support is also present and correct, and there are plenty of USB ports to plug your peripherals into as well. There's even an SD card reader.

Overall, there's a lot to like about this laptop, particularly at this price. If you're in the market for some portable 1080p gaming, then you could certainly do a lot worse.