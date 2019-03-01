Save $120 on this speedy gaming laptop with a 144Hz display and RTX 2070

For a long time, the best gaming laptops typically had one thing in common—a GeForce GTX GPU based on Nvidia's Pascal architecture. Well, that's starting to change. Laptops with GeForce RTX hardware inside are growing in number, and so are the related deals, such as this one for a high-end Aorus (Gigabyte) model powered by a GeForce RTX 2070.

The Aorus 15-X9-RT4AD is on sale at Newegg for $1,899 (down from $1,999), plus you can shave an additional $20 off by using coupon code 225EUR12 at checkout.

Aorus 15-inch Gaming Laptop | RTX 2070 | $1,879 (save $120)

Build for speed, this laptop pairs an Intel Core i7-8750H processor a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and 16GB of memory. This is about as good as it gets for under two grand. Use coupon 225EUR12 for the full discount. Buy at Newegg



This 15.6-inch laptop packs a 1080p IPS display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. The storage scheme consists of a 512GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, so there is plenty of room for games, photos, and everything else.

Only Newegg sells this particular SKU. There is a similar model with a 2TB HDD (15-X9-RT4BD) that sells for $2,079.99 on B&H Photo and $2,099 on XoticPC, but this is a much better deal, as the added HDD space is not worth paying an extra $200.

