Save 15 percent on Ebay items priced $50 and up today

Attention Ebay shoppers, you can save up to $100 on eligible items today, among which is AMD's brand spanking new Ryzen 7 2700X processor. With the discount applied, you can bring one home for as little as $280.49.

That's the price after discount when purchasing the processor through Newegg's Ebay account, where it's listed for $330. All you have to do is apply coupon code PMAY4TH at checkout and watch the price plummet.

The coupon code is part of Ebay's 'May the 4th' sale. It's valid today only on items purchased and paid for by 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

"Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca, and will be capped at a maximum value of $100. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories," Ebay states in its fine print.

It's a one-time use coupon, though you can load up multiple eligible items into a single order. Here are a few listings where might considering using it:

If none of those are what you're looking for, just head to Ebay and search for what you need, or want. The coupon works across a wide variety of items.

