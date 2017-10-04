Sanic is now playable in emulated Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Zelda isn't the protagonist in Zelda games. But then, neither is Link. At least, he isn't if you're using this mod – which replaces the pleasant blonde boy / man with everyone's favourite generously limbed meme.

Of course, the barrier to entry for using this obscene-yet-alluring mod is pretty high. You need to emulate Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and then you need to load this mod into it. But what's a bit of effort for a laugh? It doesn't improve the game, but it certainly puts more Sanic into it.

It's the work of modder Hefty, and in case you don't know what the hell Sanic is: it's derived from a legendarily not-very-good tutorial video for how to draw "Sanic Hegehog" (Sonic the Hedgehog, in case you're very green). You can read all about its hilarity here.

Or maybe you'd prefer to replace Link with CJ from GTA, or Geralt from The Witcher? Do whatever you want, geez.