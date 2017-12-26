Popular

Samsung's 850 EVO 250GB is on sale for $85

One of the best SSDs is on sale yet again.

Widely considered one of the best SSDs of all time, Samsung's venerable 850 EVO is on sale again, with the 250GB model going for $85 on Amazon.

We're not sure if this has to do with Boxing Day, as it's a US listing, but it's still a great deal nevertheless on a fantastic SSD. Why do we like it so much? Performance and reliability.

Samsung manufacturers its SSDs end-to-end, in that the NAND chips, board, and everything  are built and supported by Samsung. So you know you're getting the goods. Plus, Samsung's Magician software is great at making sure your SSD always has the latest firmware and Windows is taking advantage of its performance features under the hood.

