Samsung unveils super-portable 1TB SSD

Samsung has unveiled a new super-portable, not super-expensive SSD. The Portable SSD T1 utilizes USB 3.0 storage and the same V-NAND chips as the 850 EVO drive, giving it desktop-comparable read/write speeds of 450 MB/s.

The drive measures 71 x 9.2 x 53.2 mm—about the same size as a credit card—and weighs only 30g. It comes in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models, priced at $180, $300, and $600 respectively. Granted, those prices are pretty steep compared to traditional spinning hard disks, but they're hard to beat for the portability and performance of an SSD. The T1 should be available in mid-January.