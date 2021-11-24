Samsung teases future memory standards

The world of PC hardware never stands still. At Samsung’s recent 2021 Tech Day, the company showcased some of the technologies that will be coming to gaming PCs in the next few years.

DDR5 is barely making a ripple in the market, thanks to pretty much non-existent supply, yet already Samsung is well into its development of desktop DDR6 and LPDDR6 for mobile applications. Though JEDEC is the body that defines memory standards and the actual specification hasn’t yet been defined, much of the underlying work is already underway.

As reported by Computerbase, Samsung believes that DDR6 should hit around 12800 MT/s, which is double the 6400 MT/s of current high end DDR5 memory. As time goes on, Samsung expects to be able to hit overclocked speeds of 17000 MT/s or more. There wasn’t any talk about latencies, but if those of DDR5 are any indicator, a DDR6-12800 kit might end up with a CL of 100. That’s just speculation though, as DDR6 is several years away from launch.

Samsung also talked a little about GDDR7 memory, which you can expect to be used with future graphics cards. It's set to hit upwards of 32 Gbps of throughput. This compares to the current fasted GDDR6X at 21 Gbps. However, it appears as though GDDR7 is still several years away from making its debut, as Samsung is working on GDDR6+ in the interim. It expects GDDR6+ will be able to operate at up to 27 Gbps. It’s highly likely that GDDR6+ will make its debut with Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace and AMD’s RDNA3 high end graphics cards, that’s if we don’t see them on professional cards first.

On the topic of professional cards, future examples are likely to be equipped with HBM3 memory. Samsung is working on 24Gb chips with a 6.4 GT/s transfer rate. Though the expense and complexity of HBM3 means you’re unlikely to see it on your next generation gaming GPU.

There won't be any GDDR6 memory or GDDR7 graphics cards on sale on Black Friday, but you might be able to snag a sweet deal on a set of DDR4, even if a DDR5 deal seems unlikely. Check out our constantly updated Black Friday deals page if you're hunting for a bargain.