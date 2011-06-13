Popular

Saints Row: The Third screenshots have furious furries and fighter jets

Saints Row 3 - bigheads doing crime

A batch of Saints Row: The Third E3 screenshots have appeared with a flurry of explosions, fighter jets and tanks. The new art style takes a deliberately over-the-top approach, favouring caricature over realism. Going by these screenshots and the recent E3 trailer , Saints Row: The Third is looking more and more like a grown-up Looney Tunes game, complete with angry men in wolf suits and giant purple dildos. You'll find all seventeen slices of cartoon insanity embedded below.

Tom Senior

