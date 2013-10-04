Saints Row 4 mod adds first-person view

Volition's still hard at work on a set of Saints Row IV mod tools for all you tinkerers out there, but the delay hasn't stopped a few prolific modders from allowing you to "serve and protect" the fine citizens of Steelport through the eyes of your character.

While I can't wait to play what's basically Mirror's Edge with super powers, be warned that the mod is still a work in progress. Things can, and probably will, break. However, there are a few things you can do to ensure your first-person power trip is a relatively smooth one.

For one, don't wear any facial accessories like hats, glasses, or even clothes with high collar. Also, proceed with caution while using large weapons like the dubstep gun. Though dropping aliens with dubstep drops has practically become an American pastime, the camera needs a little tweaking before things look just right .

Those minor warnings aside, anyone interested in trying the mod out for themselves can mosey on over to the official page for some super power-infused shenanigans through new eyes.