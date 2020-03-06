Rust gets more security conscious with the CCTV update

If you've ever taken a look at your base in Rust and thought it just didn't look quite dystopian enough, or perhaps not enough like London, you're in luck. The March update has arrived, and with it comes CCTV cameras that you can use to keep an eye on loiterers and other threats.

CCTV cameras can be set up inside or around your base, after which you can view their feeds on your computer. You'll also need to assign each camera a unique identifier from the computer, letting you or anyone else with the name access the feed. Probably best to keep it a secret, then.

There aren't any range restrictions, so you can theoretically set up a little spy network of cameras and outposts linked to your main base and the computer inside.

Just for security reasons and nothing nefarious, I'm sure.

Players have got their hands on some encoded identifiers that will hopefully lead to something interesting, if they can be cracked. You can start hacking away on your new computers now.

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

The update also includes a trumpet that you can stick to your auto turrets for a musical accompaniment, alerting you to hostile players; the ability for admins to change the ocean level, flooding or drying out the map; new cinematic tools, the documentation for which can be found in the wiki; and more fixes and improvements.

Check out the full patch notes here.