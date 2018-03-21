Runescape 'Pieces of Hate' concludes pirate questline after 13 years

With tales of 16-year-old missions, raids that took a decade and a half to implement, and variations of the game to suit both nostalgic and modern players—Runescape's constant evolution never fails to impress me. To this end, one questline has now been seen through to conclusion, some 13 years after first gracing Gielinor.

The pirate-themed questline is, as you may expect, one of Runescape's longest running stories having launched in 2005. The ultimate branch, named 'Pieces of Hate' has players plundering for loot, fighting zombie raiders, tussling with sea monsters, and upgrading the Book o'Piracy—a rum-powered tool that lets players teleport across the world.

Publisher Jagex reckons players should aim for level 83 Agility before undertaking Pieces of Hate's last leg, as well as level 85 Thieving, level 82 Firemaking, and level 81 Construction.

"It’s really astonishing to have reached the end of the pirates’ tale after 13 years, so we’re thrilled that our players can experience the concluding events in Pieces of Hate," says lead designer Dave Osborne in a statement. "The team has worked hard to deliver an exciting end to the story, especially to those waiting since 2005, and we can’t wait to build on it as part of our narrative arcs for the next five years.

"The recent launch of deep-sea fishing has already enticed the greatest fishers from across Gielinor to experience the new activity hub; it’s a great way to level up the skill and it’s so rewarding to see our players agree."

With the future in mind, Runescape has rolled out deep-sea fishing. A new offshore hub lets players with "at least level 68" standard Fishing skill—which is, of course, one of PC gaming's my beloved and sought after pastimes—capture everything from jellyfish to great whites. More information on all of the above can be via the game's official site.

