Rokh is a brutal sounding survival game set on Mars

Rokh is a survival game led by two ex-Assassin's Creed devs, Benjamin Charbit and Marc Albinet. The build I played at PAX East felt pretty early—we simply built a shelter out of square modules—but ambitions are high. According to the devs, players will spawn somewhere within 155 square miles of the Martian surface, alone and in serious need of oxygen.

From there, they'll have to band together to build shelters, oxygen generators, and greenhouses, and as of now, they'll even need functioning equipment when they log off unless they want to asphyxiate.

When I spoke to Charbit at PAX, he stressed that their design decisions were still pending player feedback, but that the goal is to make a very open-ended red sandbox. Players can and should work together, for instance, but they can also sabotage each other's bases. It all sounds pretty cool, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Watch our interview above, and find out more about Rokh on the official website. Note that the announcement teaser there is target footage—that's not actually what it looks like right now. Rokh will go into Early Access this September.