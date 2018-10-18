Rockstar gets search and seizure warrant for homes of alleged GTA 5 cheaters

Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have successfully sought search and seizure orders from the Australian Federal Court in relation to alleged Grand Theft Auto 5 cheaters, Torrent Freak (via the BBC) reports. Two properties in Melbourne, Australia are said to have been entered, with five players said to have been involved with the now offline cheat software 'Infamous'.

As outlined by Kotaku Australia, 'Infamous', when active, cost around $40 USD and granted users access to a cheat menu used to generate infinite amounts of in-game cash, weapons, items, and health in Grand Theft Auto Online—and also let players teleport and instantly kill others in the same server. That can be seen in practice here.

Torrent Freak reports the Australian Federal Court has frozen the assets of the five people involved, who have not yet filed a defence. Named as Christopher Anderson, Cyrus Lesser, Sfinktah, Koroush Anderson and Koroush Jeddian, the five are prevented from creating or using game cheats, and are also currently prevented from withdrawing money from their frozen accounts—besides regular living expenses.

Torrent Freak links to an overview of the various orders, and provides the following snapshot pertaining to the particulars of the case.

From here, it is thought Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will seek copyright infringement-related damages.