Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

Dan Houser, who founded Rockstar Games in 1998 with his brother Sam, is leaving the company. His upcoming departure was revealed in an SEC filing made today by parent company Take-Two Interactive.

"After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020," the filing says. "We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."

More information may be revealed on Thursday, when Take-Two makes its quarterly financial call. I've reached out to Rockstar for comment and will update if I receive a reply.