Rocket League Mac and Linux players can now get refunds

Psyonix announced that it was dropping multiplayer support for the Mac and Linux versions of Rocket League last week, with the changes coming in early March. While the other modes will still be playable, multiplayer is a vital component of the car-ball romp, leaving its small community unimpressed—especially as there was seemingly no refund option. It looks like this was a miscommunication, however, and Psyonix has since clarified why it's dropping support, as well as offering players refunds.

DirectX 11 is the main reason Mac and Linux players won't be able to play online, apparently. Rocket League is being updated from 32-bit to 64-bit later this year, as well as updating from DX9 to DX11. Unfortunately, this means DX9, which the Mac and Linux clients require for OpenGL, will no longer be supported. Psyonix claims that only 0.3 percent of Rocket League's players use Mac or Linux, so it can't justify spending time and resources on an alternative.

Originally, the developer had planned to tell players to get in touch so it could help them secure a refund from Valve. Steam refunds are usually restricted to games that have only been played for two hours or less and been purchased within the last fortnight, but an exception was going to be made. That didn't happen, but you can get a refund now.

"That process did not work as planned, and we’re sorry for the frustration this has caused for anyone involved," Psyonix said in an update. "At this time, anyone who has played Rocket League on macOS or Linux can contact Valve about a refund for the base game, and the refund should go through."

To request a refund, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Steam Support website

Select Purchases

Select Rocket League (you may need to select "View complete purchasing history" to see it)

Select I would like a refund, then I'd like to request a refund

From the Reason dropdown menu, select My issue isn’t listed

In notes, write Please refund my Mac/Linux version of Rocket League, Psyonix will be discontinuing support

You can also get in touch with Valve directly through the Steam ticket system, where you'll be able to get a refund manually.