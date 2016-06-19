Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder announced

The original Rock of Ages was a tower-defence-y, and very silly game that mixed strategic base-defence with a second phase where you rolled a giant boulder into enemy territory. The giant boulder wore a really happy expression—it just loved bouldering, and who could blame it? In his review, Tom Hatfield described it as "quirky, fun and characterful", but questioned its longevity and depth.
That was in 2011, and to be honest that's the last I expected to hear from ACE Team's nascent series. However, there is to be another. Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder (groan...no actually I love it) was seemingly announced in , but a rebranded trailer to coincide with E3 brought the game to my attention yesterday. Here it is. It's very fun:
Due this autumn/fall, publisher Atlus explains how RoA2 will expand on the original game:
- Up to 4-person Multiplayer - A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, so that's why ACE Team decided to up the gate-smashing stakes by beefing up the multiplayer features of the game. Play with up to four players online in a 2v2 match to the crushing death with the ability to customize banners and colors for your "units." Plus, the tracks now intersect, so you can knock the enemy rocks to get an advantage!
- Utter Chaos - Expanding on the first game with a more diverse selection of units and a larger focus on rock-smashing strategy in Bigger and Boulder, chaos reigns supreme! Just don't take each turn for granite!
- Improved Physics and Destructible Environments - Developed in Unreal Engine 4, Rock of Ages II has upgraded physics and even more things to be cracked, crushed, flattened, and slammed. It's the most fun you can have rolling rocks down a big hill!
- ACE Team's Trademark Quirkiness - With humor is turned up to 11, players will literally rock and roll through the ages. Famous historical figures beware!