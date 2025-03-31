Nordhold is out now, and one of the year's most interesting tower defense games

News
By published

Send some bad monsters to Valhalla.

Nordhold - Official Release Trailer - YouTube Nordhold - Official Release Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Any strategy fan likes to see a nice tower defense game, and hey, here's one now: Nordhold has you managing a little Nordic village and using replayable combinations of towers to defend it from hordes of fantasy monsters.

It's chock full of all the modern roguelike stuff—metaprogression, a slew of customizable upgrades, and the like—but the foundational mechanics are what really matter, and these foundations are solid ones.

Earlier this year when I was playing and writing one sentence reviews of over 70 Steam Next Fest demos, I played the Nordhold demo and liked it.

"I'm a simple man: You give me hex-based grids and I'll play your weird little tower defense demo. It was good, too," I said. Turns out people think the same as me for the game proper, which is sitting pretty at 447 reviews, 91% positive, a few days after release.

Rounds of Nordhold start with choosing your hero, but in true roguelike style they snowball with relics for economic and defensive bonuses, customizable upgrades that get picked from unpredictable pools, and an oracle that appears to give devil's bargains like a few rounds of stronger enemies that give bigger rewards.

It's definitely a contender for the most interesting tower defense that'll release this year, mostly because it's just so very replayable. You can find Nordhold on Steam for $20, though it's 20% off until April 8.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about strategy
Dechala the Denied One, a multi-armed servant of Chaos with six swords

The next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 will include a Slaanesh faction led by a six-armed snake lady
Paths to Power DLC

Last year's best RTS gets its first piece of DLC alongside a meaty free update
Rain World: The Watcher screenshot

Cult classic Rain World has dropped a new expansion about its most mysterious slugcat yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Rain World: The Watcher screenshot
Cult classic Rain World has dropped a new expansion about its most mysterious slugcat yet
A woman with a cat on her knee staring at a butterfly sits on a ledge against a blue sky
Inzoi mods are here and unsurprisingly 'Remove Shower Blur' is ranking high
Satisfactory items per minute counter on a conveyor belt with screws moving through it
Satisfactory 1.1 will have autoconnecting blueprints, vertical splitters, branching hypertube networks, controllers, photo mode, and more
A promotional image of Call of Duty branded soap from Dr Squatch
There's now Call of Duty soap and I'm disappointed to report that none of it is called Soap's Soap
Avowed masked Knight with glowing red eyes Inquisitor Lodwyn looks at camera
At one point, Avowed would have taught us to use magic with an explosive Elder Scrolls reference: 'How about we just have a guy on the road that blows himself up'
Our Mollie&#039;s Memoji looking shocked about Apple VR
European Commission orders Apple to finally open the gates of its walled garden and level the playing field for third-party developers
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he gives a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and the French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to set up a Tesla battery factory in France, his pioneer company in electric cars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Elon Musk's estranged daughter weighs in on his pro gamer claims: 'He was a Bronze Torbjörn main. He was f***ing dogsh**t'
A monster hunter brandishes a giant finger.
Give yourself a hand with this mod that turns Monster Hunter Wilds' lance into a giant pointing finger
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Protestors attend the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Picket on August 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)
SAG-AFTRA makes exception for student devs and game jams in 8-month videogame performance strike: 'I'm thrilled that these types of projects can now be accommodated'
Riven 2024 remake
The 37-year-old studio behind Myst and Riven laid off 'roughly half' of its staff: 'Our sincere hope is to continue to be around'