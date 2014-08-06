Roccat Nyth MMO mouse supports 3D printed buttons in a fully modular grid

The world of specialty gaming mice is about to get a little more exotic thanks to Roccat's new Nyth MMO mouse. It's a "fully modular" design, meaning that gamers can customize its mouse grid with any kind of layout they like—and if you don't like what Roccat has to offer, you can use a 3D printer to whip up your own.

First things first: Roccat hasn't said anything about the innards of the Nyth—and yes, it's "Nyth," not Myth—so if you want to know about DPI or IPS or whatever, you're going to have to wait for its full and proper debut at Gamescom. But the modular button design is undeniably interesting, because not only does it allow users to cook up whatever kind of button layout works for them, it also lets owners of 3D printers create their own, or to select and print designs from Roccat's online library.

"MMO mice have these massive button grids that are locked in. You can change the button functionality, but what if you don't like the layout?" Roccat CEO René Korte said in a statement. "Our solution is a wholly modular MMO mouse, with interchangeable button combinations that suit the player."

Along with the buttons, the "side part" is also replaceable, allowing the Nyth to "transition into a perfectly fine-tuned MOBA mouse, and yes, even an FPS mouse," Korte continued. "I wanted to know if we had the ability to create a hybrid mouse, a chameleon, that perfectly matches up with each gaming genre. The Nyth was the result of asking this questions, and I can tell you there is nothing like it in gaming."

I have two buttons on the side of my old Logitech that I never use, so I can't even imagine what I'd do with a dozen of them. Maybe I could 3D print a little ledge to rest my thumb on? Maybe not, too. The aforementioned Gamescom runs from August 13 to 17 in Cologne, Germany, and in the meantime you can get a closer look at the Nyth at Roccat's site .