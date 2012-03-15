Risen 2 release date set for April

Pending unscheduled Kraken attacks, the swashbuckling sequel, Risen 2, will hit shores on April 27. The pirate ArrrrPG will have guns, exotic monsters and plenty of sunshine, but there's some serious pedigree behind it. It's made by Piranha Bytes, the chaps behind the Gotchic series (before it was handed off to Spellbound with Arcania: Gothic 4). It's set in a series of archipeligos plagued by sea monsters and bandits, and it looks very shiny indeed. Check out the recent Risen 2 screenshots for a look at Risen 2's lush jungle islands.