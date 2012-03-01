Risen 2 screenshots show sunny scenes, golems and piracy

I found myself falling into the trap of thinking that Risen 2 was much gloomier than it actually is. First, there was that tag line,"Dark Waters," then there was the grimy back-street brawling of the Risen 2 debut trailer . In fact, Risen 2 may be one of the sunniest RPGs around. It's set among a series of Southern archipelagos run by pirates and brigands. The choppy waters between landmasses hide dozens of roaming sea monsters preying on ships and assaulting ports. A pirate RPG, with guns, and kraken? That'll do very nicely indeed.

Risen 2 is due out in the US on April 24 and Europe on April 27. Check out the Risen 2 site for more info, and get the latest screenshots below, featuring jungles, a really cheerful spider fighting an alligator, and lots of guns. Click to see them full size.