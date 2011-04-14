Risen 2: Dark Waters trailer has pirates and voodoo

The first Risen 2 trailer is full of the moody atmosphere of the first game. Grim men have serious and ambiguous words about something, then step outside to do some dirty fighting in the streets. The atmosphere may be familiar, but there are a few new series additions on show. Firstly: eye patches. Secondly: guns. Thirdly: giant sea monsters! Fourthly: voodoo?

Previous details and concept art of Risen 2 suggest that the game itself will be much brighter than this trailer suggests. The sequel will be set across an group of islands occupied by pirates and guarded by aquatic beasts. You'll find more artwork on the official Risen 2 site .