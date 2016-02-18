Rise of the Tomb Raider 5K gallery: Portraits and landscapes

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by screenshot artist Mary K.

Lara's back and looking great in Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The visuals are excellent, and Rise is just as cinematic as the first in the reboot series. While some skyboxes and distant landscapes may not be much, overall the game is diverse and detailed, from snowy mountains to lush green valleys and, of course, the many underground caves and tombs you'll discover.

An exquisite attention to detail is paid to Lara herself, as all the acting is done through motion capture to present a fully expressive character. The cutscenes are very beautiful in this respect as they have more of a human side than in other games.

I also played the DLC, Baba Yaga: Temple of the Witch, and really liked its creepy vibe. Unfortunately the game time runs for barely 2 hours so the $10 price tag is steep for what it is.

To take these shots I used a freecam mod by Hattiwatti which includes freeze-time and FOV control. I also released my Portrait Glow ReShade preset used for portrait shots and others in this gallery.

