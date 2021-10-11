Rider's Republic is free to try for 24 hours starting tomorrow

Ubisoft's multi-disciplinary sports sandbox Rider's Republic will be free to try one more time before its release later this month, with a 24-hour free trial on Ubisoft Connect starting tomorrow morning.

Launching proper on October 28, the ski / snowboard / snowmobile / wingsuit / cycle 'em up already saw a limited open beta back in August. Our Chris had a decent time pottering around Ubisoft's sports mountain back then, driving snowmobiles where they don't belong and pointedly ignoring collectibles as much as spending time in the unpredictable mass races.

But if you missed that earlier beta, Ubisoft is giving you one more chance to try Rider's Republic ahead of release. Starting at 8am UK time (12am PT), the publisher is hosting a free PC Play Day to try out the game's multiple sports, explore the massive open world, and take part in all multiplayer modes (from those 50 player mass races to more competitive 6v6 trick battles).

With the test only lasting 24 hours, Ubisoft has also cut the lengthy on-boarding tutorial from tomorrow's trial. Watching a friend play through the alpha back in August showed the tutorial to be a bit of a slog, and while it may remain in the final game, this week's free play will at least let you get straight to the stunts.

You can pre-load the Rider's Republic PC Play Day client right now over on Ubisoft Connect ahead of tomorrow's launch.