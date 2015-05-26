Popular

Resident Evil Zero HD remaster is reportedly coming to PC

Following the success of Resident Evil HD earlier this year, it's little wonder Capcom is going back for more. According to a Famitsu report (dubiously translated by Google), Resident Evil Zero is getting the HD treatment, and will be coming to PC.

There's not much solid information at present, aside from an early 2016 release window and the image above, which appears to be in-game footage. Resident Evil Zero originally released in 2002 as a GameCube exclusive, and was a prequel to the original game. It'll be the first time Zero has been available on a non-Nintendo platform.

Andy Kelly was impressed by the Resident Evil HD remaster, describing it as "a brilliant, brutal survival horror dripping in atmosphere. It’s from the oldest of schools, but still offers a rewarding challenge."

