Resident Evil: Revelations 2 screenshot dump shows off new beasts
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 premieres next month, the first of four weekly episodes. We've had a look at the opening cinematic, but now we can look at some cheerfully gruesome screenshots depicting, among other things, wretched creatures being blown to bits, and serious people holding guns aloft.
The screenshots were posted on the official Resident Evil Facebook page, and feature three beasts set to appear heavily in the game. I've included the official descriptions next to each.
From the studio: "Revenant - a creature made up of multiple bodies sewn together. Very tough and presents a real challenge even when facing just one of them. The virus that has multiplied inside them forms a 'core' which is a weak point you can attack for massive damage. If you use Natalia's special ability you can “see” where the core is on each enemy."
From the studio: "Othrus - wild beasts infected by some kind of virus. Small, nimble and vicious, they attack in packs, so it's best to try to take each one out as soon as possible before they overwhelm you. They have been spotted in both Claire and Barry's sections."
From the studio: "Sploder - A mutated version of the Afflicted. The pustules on their body can potentially explode when attacked so make sure you take them out from a distance. Their explosions releases a vile liquid which can blind the player, perhaps Moira's flashlight can keep them at bay?"