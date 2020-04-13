Resident Evil 3 Remake shipped two million copies in its first five days

(Image credit: Capcom)

Just look at Nemesis up there. He, for one, is overjoyed that Resident Evil 3 is selling well—Capcom has announced that, five days after the game's release, its Resi 3 remake had shipped two million units across all platforms. And that nearly 50% of those sales were digital. It's now ten days since Resi 3's April 3 release date, so those sales have probably gone up even more.

How does that number compare with Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2? That shipped three million copies in its first week, so it seems the numbers for this three-quel are down a little.

But how, you go on to ask, do these numbers compare to the original Resi 3 released way back in 1999? In the same report, the number-crunchers at Capcom state that it managed to sell 3.5 million copies in total. So, barring a sudden sales plummeting, it seems likely that it will be overtaken by its shiny remake.

Speaking of which, are you enjoying the new game? Andy didn't much enjoy his time with Resident Evil 3 Remake, as you can read in his review.

Thanks, VG247.