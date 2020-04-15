Remnant: From the Ashes 'Swamps of Corsus' DLC will add a survival mode

Remnant: From the Ashes will get new DLC on April 28 in the form of Swamps of Corsus, which adds a bunch of new content including a Survival Mode. According to studio Gunfire Games, this mode basically turns the game into a rogue-like.

"Those brave enough to take on this intense permadeath challenge will travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes seeking epic new rewards, all the while fighting to survive against insanely difficult bosses and enemies," so reads the description.

Also, as the name of the DLC implies, the existing Corsus location will be getting a revamp, adding new dungeons, bosses and enemies, as well as new weapons and mods. It'll cost $10 upon release.

Remnant: From the Ashes was a pretty fresh take on the looter shooter when it released last year, and if you haven't tried it already it's worth investigation. "A flawed but fascinating hybrid, Remnant: From the Ashes is a looter-shooter charged with potential," Rick Lane wrote in his review.