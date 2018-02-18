Remedy's upcoming third-person action game, codenamed P7, will be out in 2019

Alan Wake and Max Payne developer Remedy Entertainment's mysterious upcoming third-person action game, codenamed P7, will release in 2019, the company has announced. We don't know much about P7 yet, other than it's a "cinematic third person action game" set in a "new Remedy-created universe" that will offer a "long-lasting experience". So, yeah, it could be anything.

In its financial statement for 2017 published this week, Remedy said the game—which will be published by Payday 2 publisher 505 Games—has "progressed according to our plans", leaving pre-production last year.

Remedy also plans to begin work on a third, unannounced project during 2018, the financial statement revealed. Again, we don't know much, other than they'll be hiring new staff for the game, but it's still interesting. As well as P7 and this new project, Remedy is still developing the story mode for upcoming FPS Crossfire 2.

A 2019 release date means that we should find out more about P7 at some point this year, and I wouldn't be surprised if Remedy keeps its cards close to its chest until one of the big conventions. What would you like to see from P7?

Hat tip, Wccftech.

Note: The post originally stated that the company will "launch" an unannounced project in 2018, which was confusingly worded. It has been updated to more clearly indicate that development of a new project will begin this year.