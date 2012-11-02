Red Orchestra 2 now on Steam Workshop, Tripwire Bundle 75% off on Steam

Red Orchestra 2, our 2011 multiplayer shooter of the year , is now on Steam Workshop . As I write, only one map and a selection of SDK tutorials have been posted, but phase two of Tripwire's $15,000 RO2 mapping contest should incite a blitzkrieg of community-made content for the WWII shooter.

Also, for the next few days, the Tripwire Interactive Bundle is 75% off on Steam . That's $15/£12.49 for Red Orchestra, Red Orchestra 2, Killing Floor and its DLC, The Ball, and Dwarfs!? (I wasn't angry and confused about that list, the game is called "Dwarfs!?" Or is it?!)