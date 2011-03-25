Popular

Red Faction: Armageddon screens have martian bugs and mech suits

By

Red Faction Armageddon thumb

Red Faction: Armageddon takes the series undergournd, into the catacombs that lie beneath the surface of Mars. You know the ones, right? The ones full of giant martian insects acting under the command of a mad cultist? There are 19 new shots below, full of muzzle flash, exploding aliens and occasional mech suits.

The new Red Faction game has abandoned the open world smash-o-thon of Red Faction: Guerilla, but promises to keep some of the superb destructability tech of the previous games, and take it underground. Check out the Red Faction site for more info on the game. Red Faction: Armageddon is coming out May 31.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments