Red Dead Redemption 2 is on PC now so naturally it's time to make nude mods

Now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally out on PC, we can actually explore the west any way we like with the help of mods. It's only been a few days, so there's plenty of room for the modding community to grow. As we all know (and as I've made a fuss about in the past) one of the first orders of business is to see what kind of pistols these cowboys are packing beneath the belt. Thanks to a mod called Lenny's Simple Trainer and a reporter after mine own heart at Eurogamer, we've already got a jump on that process.

We've already tried flying around the map as an eagle but after spending time getting in touch with your animal side, Lenny's Simple Trainer also allows you to swap out Arthur Morgan for any of the other human character models in the game. Including this guy. His name is "U_M_M_ValPoopingMan_01." Must be a family name.

(Minor spoilers ahead concerning the pooping man) This guy, with his pants around his knees and an actual willy, is found as part of the quest "In Polite Society, Valentine Style," where Arthur barges in on him while he's struggling on the toilet. Though you can't see any nudity during that quick shot, the guy does have all his parts modeled. Thanks for doing the work for our diligent modders, Rockstar.

Obviously I spent time today installing Lenny's Simple Trainer and trying it out myself. Turn the sound on for this gif to fully appreciate the extent of my effort.

There are a few other naked folks in the character model list including a fully bare woman called "U_F_M_RhdNudeWoman_01." I've been made aware there's also a random event in Red Dead Redemption 2 during a full moon that can prompt an encounter with a "feral man" who jumps out fully naked to attack Arthur. I suspect he's on this list somewhere too but haven't quite sorted out which he is yet.

Of course, this is just swapping out Arthur with character models that already exist in the game. What about proper nude mods? PS4 users already found out when Red Dead Redemption 2 first launched that Arthur Morgan is modeled with a Ken doll crotch so undressing him will lead to less impressive results. With any luck, these naked character models included in the game's own files will expedite the process of fully nude-ifying our playthroughs. Let's put all that spare junk to use!

As a reminder, don't use Lenny's Simple Trainer while playing Red Dead 2 Online (Rockstar says mods are okay as long as you stay offline) and remember to turn off auto saves before messing around to avoid potentially corrupting your save files. If you need a refresher on how to install and use Lenny's Simple Trainer, check out our post on the Red Dead Redemption 2 trainer.

Thanks for the nude tips, Eurogamer.