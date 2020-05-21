Razer announces new Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop with 300Hz screen

Razer is announcing the brand new Razer Blade Pro 17: a 17-inch gaming laptop that can deliver "more cores, faster screens, and bigger wins" (whatever that last one means). For its 2020 makeover, this Razer gaming laptop is packing Nvidia RTX graphics, a 300Hz display, and a Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake CPU.

There are three models available of the new Razer Blade Pro 17—divided by choice of screen and GPU.

Razer Blade Pro 17 models Resolution 1080p 1080p 4K Refresh rate 300Hz 300Hz 120Hz Panel size 17-inch 17-inch 17-inch Panel IPS IPS IPS Colour gamut 100% sRGB 100% sRGB 100% Adobe RGB GPU RTX 2070 Max-Q RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RTX 2080 Super Max-Q CPU Core i7 10875H Core i7 10875H Core i7 10875H Cores/threads 8/16 8/16 8/16 Base/boost clock (GHz) 2.3 / 5.1 2.3 / 5.1 2.3 / 5.1 Memory 16GB DDR4 @ 2,933MHz 16GB DDR4 @ 2,933MHz 16GB DDR4 @ 2,933MHz SSD 512GB NVMe SSD (optional M.2 slot) 512GB NVMe SSD (optional M.2 slot) 1TB NVMe (optional M.2 slot) Price $2,600 $3,200 $3,800

Up from the 240Hz display introduced with the 2019 model, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 will come with up to a 300Hz display for smooth gaming and bragging rights. That refresh rate will net you a 1080p resolution, although there is also a 4K, 120Hz panel that may be even more alluring to anyone planning to use this machine for professional work. The 4K model is a little brighter and rated to 100% Adobe RGB gamut coverage, but both are IPS panels for what should be decent colour accuracy.

Between you and actually reaching anything close to 300Hz in-game is your choice of either RTX 2070 Max-Q or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q within the Blade 17 Pro. We expect a solid thermal solution within the Blade, so either GPU should make for a fine gaming companion—just don't expect to max out that 300Hz panel in anything but the least graphically demanding games.

At least Razer have pulled out all the stops for the Pro's CPU. All three available models feature the same 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10875H, the penultimate chip in the Comet Lake mobile stack sitting just below the unlocked Core i9 10980HK. It comes with a total of eight cores and 16 threads rated to 5.1GHz boost and 2.3GHz base.

All models come with 16GB of 2,933MHz RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 squishes all that into a 395 x 260 x 19.9mm CNC aluminium chassis that weighs in at 6.06 lbs. It's intended to a "desktop replacement that can be taken other places if need be". By those standards the Blade Pro 17 is actually rather slim.

(Image credit: Razer)

All three feature USB-C charging, which is great if you intend to move the Razer Blade Pro 17 between locations and want to keep the rest of your kit to the bare minimum.

But high-end components also beget a high price. The Blade Pro 17 starts out at $2,600 with a 300Hz display, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, and to upgrade to an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q model will set you back $3,200. The mobile powerhouse that is the 4K model is priced at $3,800.

So do you fancy a desktop replacement that's not a bulking behemoth? The Razer Blade Pro 17 certainly has the silicon to back it up—but they do not come cheap.