Rayman Legends is free-to-keep right now, but not for long

Rayman Legends is an exceptional platformer "that understands what makes the genre special," according to our review. If you're into the genre, chances are you've already played it. But if you haven't, here's good news: Ubisoft is giving it away until April 4.

The offer redeems on Uplay and can be accessed here. If you don't have a Uplay account yet, you'll need to sign up. This is the first in what appears to be a series of free Ubisoft giveaways throughout April: some will take the form of trials, but series including Assassin's Creed and Just Dance will factor in.

According to Ubisoft's announcement, the giveaways are a way to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. "We have put together a month-long series of offers, trials, and discounts to help everyone who is following health authorities’ guidance by staying at home. Whether you need a way to keep active, socialize with friends at a distance, or just stay entertained, we want to help."

Rayman Legends was one of the games offered free on the Epic Games Store last year. On that note, the Epic Games Store free games for this week, which include Figment, Torment X Punisher and World War Z, are about to expire.