Raindrop: a survival horror puzzle FPS, and one that looks pretty damned exciting

At the time of writing, Raindrop is around halfway through its Kickstarter campaign . I've been dimly aware of it for the past couple of weeks, but perhaps confused by the odd name, it's taken until now for me have a proper old gawp. And...wow. Raindrop is a survival horror FPS with puzzle elements, and not some arty platformer concerning a single blob of rain, as it had previously been in my head. It looks super-exciting, though the team have some way to go if they're going to meet their $144,000 goal.

Cor, eh? Not so much for the latter half of the video, which consists of a couple of guys chatting in a copse, but for the atmospheric running around, weather effects and general Stalker vibe of the first part. Raindrop is a "surreal, environment driven, survival game that includes fully explorable levels with intuitive, complex puzzles," by the way, and it's one that started life as a Source mod before being blown up into a full game.

There's more on the Kickstarter page , along with the slightly alarming news that the team have so far raised less than a quarter of their goal.

If all goes well, Raindrop will land in July 2015.