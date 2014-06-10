Rainbow Six Siege wraps up Ubisoft's E3 press event with a really big bang

It's been awhile since we last had the opportunity to play a Rainbow Six game, but Ubisoft looks set to make up for that lost time with the Rainbow Six: Siege, a team-based showdown between the elite counter-terrorism force and the heavily-armed evil-doers who make their job necessary.

I'll admit that I didn't expect to be as impressed with a Rainbow Six trailer as I was by this one, but the return of the tactical shooter at the tail-end of the Ubisoft presser—introduced by none other than CEO Yves Guillemot—made a real splash. The lengthy five-on-five gameplay trailer has a little bit of everything: pre-mission planning, cooperative tactics, placeable defenses, destructible environments and lots and lots of guns, bombs and bullets flying everywhere.

The hostage angle was a little bit dicey in its own right. Control of the hostage passed rather easily back and forth between the two teams, and as an unarmored non-combatant in the middle of a raging, explosive firefight, she proved remarkably durable. But she was also perhaps a little too helplessly cooperative, and we've got our fingers crossed that the game will feature other types of hostages when it launches next year.