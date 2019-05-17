Rainbow Six Siege disables Clash, other gadgets causing game-breaking exploits

During a week that should be filled with anticipation for Operation Phantom Sight , Rainbow Six Siege matches have become a minefield of game-breaking exploits that make Clash, IQ, and certain deployable shield-wielders unstoppable. In an extremely rare move by developer Ubisoft, the offending gadgets and operator are completely disabled for all players until the bugs are squashed in a patch next week.

Instead of making players wait, Ubi is nipping its problem in the bud early by quarantining the gadgets that make the bugs possible. As of last night, Clash is unavailable. Sometime today, claymores and deployable shields also get the boot.

Word of these exploits spread like wildfire over the weekend as opportunistic youtubers began posting tutorial videos detailing how to easily pull off these tricks in-game. With the exploits active, Clash can shoot through her shield, IQ can turn invisible, and three defenders can affix deployable shields to their weapon and block the upper body from harm. If that last bug sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the very same bug that plagued Jäger back in 2017, now compatible with more ops. To see the horror in action, check out the gifs below.

During that 2017 exploit, and other similar bugs since then, Ubi was relatively slow to patch in a remedy. Veteran players usually expect to wait weeks before a proper fix. In a blog post, Ubi says the severe nature of these exploits have shown “the importance of reactivity on our part, and the need to act more quickly on issues of this magnitude. As such, our team will develop a more thorough outline for how we should respond to these situations moving forward, with the ultimate goal of improved reaction speed.”