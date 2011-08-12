Rage trailer goes KA-CHOOM!

[bcvideo id="1104280764001"]

Another Rage trailer, another dozen or so mutants skewered, cooked and decapitated by Rage's devastating armoury. This latest video concentrates on the sound and art of Rage. We've heard plenty before now about id Tech 5's megatexture technology,but it's another thing to see artists poised in front of a glowing bank of screens painting foliage into the world with a pen like GODS. The developers also show off the sound of Rage's shotgun. Personally, I prefer the KA-CHOOM of the sniper rifle. What's your favourite gun sound in gaming?