Quantum Break system requirements out, Windows 10 required

Update: Remedy has sent out an email clarifying that the announced requirements weren't entirely correct. The "Recommended" hardware initially listed is actually for the "Ultra" specification, while the proper "Recommended" spec is considerably lower. I've updated the requirements accordingly.

Original story: A PC release of Remedy's upcoming Quantum Break was confirmed earlier today, but the question of whether it would be exclusive to Windows 10, or available to owners of Win7/8 as well, was not immediately answered. Now it has been, and as a Windows 7 stalwart I'm sorry to say it looks like I can't hold out much longer.

The system requirements, as posted on quantumbreak.com:

Minimum:

Recommended:

Ultra:

That "Ultra" spec is seriously high-end and even the "Recommended" hardware is up there, although I'm guessing you'll probably be alright if you're willing to settle for playing it at “only” 1080p, with maybe a few of the bleeding edge effects dialed back. We'll analyze the performance when we have it in to tell you whether or not that 980 Ti is really so important. The real knock is the DX12 requirement, so there's no choice in whether or not to upgrade to Windows 10 if you want to play.

Microsoft also said that the Windows 10 and Xbox One versions of Quantum Break will support shared saves but not actual cross-play, because it is “a single player action-adventure experience.”

Quantum Break for Windows 10 will be out on April 15.