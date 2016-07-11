Quadrilateral Cowboy release date revealed

We talked about the first-person cyberpunk heist adventure Quadrilateral Cowboy quite a bit back in 2013, when it won the Grand Jury Award at IndieCade. It was supposed to come out that year too, although that didn't quite work out as planned. Today, however, developer Blendo Games announced that it will be out very soon: specifically, on July 25, 2016.

Steam breaks it down: “Quadrilateral Cowboy is a single-player adventure in a cyberpunk world. Tread lightly through security systems with your hacking deck and grey-market equipment. With top-of-the-line hardware like this, it means just one thing: you answer only to the highest bidder.”

I really dig the retro-hacking style: I was never really in the scene myself, but dialing up a phone number and jamming the handset into an acoustic coupler is, shall we say, an activity I am not entirely unfamiliar with. And any game that promises me a top-of-the-line deck kitted out with 256K of RAM is one I'm going to take a second look at. Can't say I've ever heard of a 56.6K modem before, though. K56flex substandard, maybe?

Eh, you kids these days. You'll never know the joy of a nails-on-chalkboard scream in your ear signaling sweet telecommunications success, but maybe this will give you a little taste. Find out more at from the Quadrilateral Cowboy FAQ at blendogames.com.