PUBG to let players report cheaters directly from replay mode, new crate system on test servers

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has received another post-launch PC update that targets cheaters, performance issues and its new incoming crate system.

At the end of 2017, PUBG hit three million concurrent players and simultaneously announced it has banned 1.5 million cheaters since Early Access launch last March. The latest PC update—live now on test servers, coming soon to live servers—aims to level the playing field further still by allowing players to report others directly from the game's replay function.

"This means that you no longer need to be killed by a suspected cheater for you to be able to use the in-game reporting tool," so reads this Steam Community update, before suggesting catching unscrupulous players in the act should make it easier to remove them from the game.

PC players, we have deployed a new test build on our test servers. We will be testing our expanded in-game reporting tool, as well as the new crate system. The patch also includes other fixes and improvements. You can read the detailed notes here: https://t.co/Ikvtgj4mlb pic.twitter.com/mGdilCPb4oJanuary 9, 2018

Elsewhere, the new update tests the game's new crate system with two new crates—one of which is free to open, and another which requires a key. Developer PUBG Corp says each test server will be given 100,000 BP and six Early Bird keys—"the new unified PUBG crate key that can open Desperado and Gamescom crates"—so that players can easily test the new crates and their contents.

"Each time you spend BP to get a crate, you will get one of the 4 available crates," says the dev. "There will be a much higher chance of getting one of the two new ones. You can see the exact percentage values below. The BP value, the new items and the keys won’t be transferred to live accounts."

PUBG Corp adds that these are granted for the purpose of testing, and that items are purely cosmetic and "provide no gameplay advantage."

Full patch notes for PUBG's latest PC update—which include its latest performance nips and tucks and bug fixes—can be found in this direction.