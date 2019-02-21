PUBG and free to play MMO Tera are colliding next month

PUBG and free to play MMO Tera don't seem like a logical pairing, but here I am, posting a trailer full of elfy-types and cute critters doing their best PUBG cosplay, complete with functioning AK-47s. "Planes, crates and goodies" will appear in the fantasy world for a month-long collaboration, because why not? Check out the trailer above.

Though they've got nothing in common, both PUBG and Tera are owned by Bluehole, which explains the collision of worlds. Tera's been kicking around since 2012, and it's stuck around for a lot longer than I would have expected. Phil gave it a 64 in his Tera review, calling out the rubbish early levels and dreary solo game. It shined in groups, however. But after seven years, things are likely a bit different.

Bluehole may be thinking that connecting it to a larger, more current game for a month will give it a wee boost. Since it went free to play years ago, there's nothing stopping you from taking a quick tour.

Once the event starts, Tera's Highwatch region will be littered with jeeps and planes—decorative, I'm afraid—while players will be able to earn themed cosmetics, pets, daily logins and, presumably, chicken dinners.

It starts on March 5.