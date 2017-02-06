Psychonauts 2 signs Payday 2 publisher, teases new footage

By sidestepping Kickstarter in favour of crowdfunding platform Fig last year, Double Fine raised close to $4 million for its much-anticipated Psychonauts 2. Tim Schafer's post-Lucas Arts development team has now signed Starbreeze Studios as the retro platformer's publisher—the latter of whom will invest $8 million into the project.

Furthermore, the Payday 2 and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons publisher will take 85 percent of Psychonauts 2's sales revenue until its investment is returned; and will take 60 percent thereafter. Double Fine will in turn retain the rights to the Psychonauts name.

"Starbreeze is the perfect partner for Double Fine and our backers on Psychonauts 2," says Schafer in a statement. "Their expertise in not just developing and publishing games, but supporting them after launch will be a great benefit for players of the game."

Alongside the announcement, Double Fine launched a new art test video which expands on the one that popped up in October. Here, Schafer and lead designer Zak McClendon guide protagonist Raz around a summer camp-like quarry, within which the game's visuals look markedly improved since our last preview.

You'll spot Schafer addressing the Starbreeze deal at the beginning of the above. Of the Swedish publisher, he says: "They come from a development background, like us. They'll also know when we're lying, so we won't do that."

As it stands, Psychonauts 2 is expected at some stage in 2018.