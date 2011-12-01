PSA: Amazon offering heavy discounts on popular PC games today

As Joystiq has noted, Amazon's bargain bin is particularly well-stocked for PC gamers today. There's a good mix of fairly recent hits at deep discounts, and slightly old games for a few bucks apiece.

Highlights include Human Revolution for $20, The Witcher 2 for $16, and Dead Island for $20. Hit the jump for more notable deals.

Metro 2033 - $5



Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $5



L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $30



ArmA 2: Combined Operations - $10



Tropico Collection (1-3) - $10



Magicka Collection - $7.50



Darksiders - $5



Alice: Madness Returns - $15



This would be a good time to reiterate what a terrifying and ingenious game Amnesia is, and if you have not bought it yet, you are practically stealing it for $5. So please, treat yourselves to some great horror for the holidays.